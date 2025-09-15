Ageing Alone: 439,678 Marylanders Living in Constant Loneliness

Researchers warn of alarming levels of chronic loneliness in Maryland .

MD’s loneliest counties are Montgomery, Prince George’s, Baltimore City, Carroll + Wicomico .

Infographic .

Loneliness has been shown to take a serious toll on both mental and physical health – and the risk is especially high for older adults who have lost a partner or live on their own. Using County Health Rankings data, paired with their own survey insights, A Mission for Michael were able to identify the loneliest areas in Maryland. This research shines a light on the realities of isolation – and why connection, purpose, and community support matter more than ever.

The results paint a striking picture, with 25% of Marylanders stating they feel lonely, and 9% (439,678 people) admitting that they are ‘always lonely’, suggesting loneliness isn’t just frequent – it’s relentless.

Zooming in, the local contrasts are just as revealing. The top 5 counties for chronic loneliness are:

Montgomery: 9.8% Prince George’s: 9.8% Baltimore City: 9.5% Carroll: 9.5% Wicomico: 9.5%

On the other end, the following counties have the smallest proportion of residents who describe themselves as always lonely:

Worcester: 8.3% St. Mary’s: 8.3% Queen Anne’s: 8.3% Kent: 8.5% Harford: 8.5%

What’s clear is that loneliness isn’t evenly distributed across the state, and the difference between being “sometimes” lonely and “always” lonely can dramatically affect someone’s quality of life. These findings highlight not just where loneliness exists, but where it may be most urgent to strengthen community connections and outreach efforts.

Infographic showing chronic loneliness statistics across America

“Loneliness can feel overwhelming, and for some people it becomes a constant state rather than an occasional feeling. That’s why professional treatment and support are so vital – because no one should have to manage the weight of loneliness on their own. With the right care, people can find new ways to connect, build healthier coping strategies, and feel supported in a way that makes a real difference” says Anand Mehta, LMFT. He is an Executive Director at AMFM Healthcare.