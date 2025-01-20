Looking to add some extra love to your life? Meet this week’s Pets of the Week, Parsa and Tango – two incredible pets ready to find their forever homes!

Parsa is a six-year-old sweet girl thriving in her foster home. She’s polite, housebroken, and loves long walks, playing with toys, and romping around in the snow.

Tango is a charming three-year-old bunny who enjoys human company, exploring, and munching on veggies!

We ask that you help us share their spotlights to get them into great, loving homes. We’ve included graphics in this email for you to use.

Events & Other Info:

25 for 2025

Start 2025 off on the right paw with a new furry friend! We are reducing our adoption fees all of January to $25 for those incredible dogs who have been in our care for 25 days or longer.

Save the Date: Black Tie & Tails – Hollywood Glam

Get ready to shine! Mark your calendars for a night of elegance and glamour at our Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam event in support of the animals at BHS. The event is happening Friday, 3/21, from 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley. Looking to sponsor this event? Check out more information here.

Let’s find these deserving pets the loving homes they deserve!