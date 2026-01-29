FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: January 28, 2026

Baltimore Humane Society Launches Read, Write, Rescue: A New Way for Kids to Connect with Animals While Boosting Academic Confidence

Reisterstown, MD — The Baltimore Humane Society is excited to announce the oﬃcial launch of Read, Write, Rescue, an expanded youth enrichment program designed to build literacy and homework success — all alongside the shelter’s lovable animals. What began as the beloved Read to the Animals initiative is now evolving to oﬀer students an inspiring space to complete their homework and reading assignments in the company of dogs, cats, rabbits, and other furry friends.

Read, Write, Rescue invites children of all ages to engage in reading practice or academic work in a quiet, encouraging environment where animals serve as supportive companions. The nonjudgmental nature of the shelter pets helps reduce stress and build confidence — making learning feel less like a chore and more like an adventure. At the same time, participants bring calm, friendly energy that enriches the lives of the animals in our care.

“With Read, Write, Rescue, we’re creating a space where kids can stay engaged with their schoolwork and practice their reading in a fun setting — and our animals benefit from the quiet companionship too,” said Alexa Jones, Marketing & PR Director at Baltimore Humane Society.

How it Works:

● Families schedule a session in advance to spend focused time reading or completing homework with a shelter animal.

● Participants can come individually or in small groups and can earn service hours.

● Repeated visits earn readers and students the opportunity to become Super Heroes for the

Pets — unlocking fun titles like Giddy Guinea Pig, Reading Rabbit, Cool Cat, and Top Dog along

the way.

● Completion of the program’s visit goals is recognized with a certificate celebrating

dedication to both learning and animal welfare.

● This expanded program builds on the beloved legacy of Read to the Animals, nurturing a

love of reading while supporting academic success in new ways.

● To schedule a session, visit bmorehumane.org/kids/read-to-the-animals/

About the Baltimore Humane Society

A key member of the Baltimore community for nearly one hundred years, the Baltimore Humane Society is an independent non-profit animal shelter oﬀering services for all stages of pet ownership.The organization works diligently to help homeless animals with necessary medical treatment, behavioral training and, ultimately, loving forever homes. Adoption fees are halved for senior animals and modified or waived for senior citizens, first responders and military personnel. The clinic oﬀers free and low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination, and wellness services to the public. The memorial park oﬀers end-of-life options for beloved pets as well as bereavement support and grief counseling. For more information on adoption, programs and services, visit bmorehumane.org. Follow BHS on social media: @BmoreHumane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and TikTok.